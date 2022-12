HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Trailing at the half, the Alabama A&M men’s basketball team fought back and put up 39 points in the second half to get the 63-59 win over Huntsville native Lennie Acuff and Lipscomb.

Garrett Hicks led the Buldogs with 20 points while Cameron Tucker finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-5 on the season and will host South Alabama on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:00 p.m.