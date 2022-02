NORMAL, Ala. – The Alabama A&M Men’s basketball team entered Monday night’s game against Bethune-Cookman on a four-game losing streak.

The Maroon and White got off to a sluggish start early on at home shooting missing their first 10 shots from the field, but after taking the lead before the half the Bulldogs never looked back.

Jalen Johnson and Garrett Hicks led the way with 18 points each as Alabama A&M handled Bethune-Cookman 67-52.

UP NEXT: at Southern on 2/5