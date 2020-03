Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With Super Bowl champion and Huntsville native Reggie Ragland in the house, Alabama A&M Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams picked up wins over Grambling State. The women’s team rolled to a 72-52 win while the men’s team won 58-57 on a Jalen Johnson buzzer beater.

Both teams will host Jackson State this Saturday in their regular-season finales.