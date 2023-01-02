HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M men’s basketball team started to pull away late to get the 66-59 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the SWAC opener.

Garrett Hicks led the way with 19 points while Messiah Thompson added 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Alabama A&M women used a 22-point second quarter to earn the 67-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff to open SWAC play. Taylor Smith led the Bulldogs with 22 points while Toni Grace added 16.

Both teams will be back at home on Wednesday hosting Mississippi Valley State, with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.