HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Following a run to the SWAC Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Dylan Howard will not return next season as the head coach of the Alabama A&M University basketball team.

AAMU Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks released a statement regarding the change, “After conferring with head men’s basketball coach Dylan Howard and consulting with the Alabama A&M University administration, we were not able to come to terms on a contractual agreement. Therefore, we are moving forward immediately with a search and selection process for a new head men’s basketball coach.”

Howard went 31-76 in four seasons at the helm leading the Bulldogs to a fifth-place finish in the SWAc in 2022. He joined the program as an assistant in 2017 and was promoted to head coach a year later following the departure of Donnie Marsh.



Hicks thanked Coach Howard for his time with the team and athletic program and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

There is no timetable yet for the hiring of a new coach.