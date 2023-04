HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M football team wrapped up spring practices on a rainy Saturday morning with the Maroon and White game, as team White got the 30-8 win.

Davaryl Moffett rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries while quarterback Xavier Lankford was 7-of-16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama A&M will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Vanderbilt.