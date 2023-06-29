MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Golf Coast Challenge is returning to Mobile in October as Alabama A&M will once again face Jackson State.

This will be the sixth year of the challenge and the Bulldogs are looking for some revenge, as the Tigers got the 27-13 win one year ago.

“We are honored and privileged to come back and play in this game every year, we’ve got a great opponent in Jackson State, Coach T.C. [Taylor] is going to do a great job at Jackson, trust me y’all, he’s going to do a great job,” Maynor said. “I look forward to it, it’s going to be a great challenge, a great opportunity, they got us last year. We have great games every week but we’re going to focus on this one with Jackson. It’s a long way away but we’re going to look forward to it when it gets here.”

The game is set for 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.