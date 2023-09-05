HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M gave it their all on the road against an SEC opponent, but Vanderbilt pulled away in the second half for the win in Nashville.

Despite the end result, the Bulldogs saw a lot of fight and positives in their season opener.

Head coach Connell Maynor says he liked the fight his team had on Saturday against the Commodores. Maynor added that when they do the little things right then he knows they can compete with anyone, so working on the little things is a focus for his team this week as they gear up for their home opener.

Maynor also noted that he needs to see more consistent play from the quarterbacks and he’s ready for either Xavier Lankford or Cornelious Brown to really step up.

“We have to be prepared and what we want to do is we want to take care of ourselves. We want to clean up what we messed up on last week, our contains, the drops and decision-making. We want to clean all of that up and take care of A&M and if we take care of A&M and we’ll be fine,” Maynor said. “Both of those guys showed some positives, Xavier did enough to continue to start this week and Cornelious didn’t do enough to overtake him so we want someone to step up and say ‘Hey this is my job’ and we haven’t had that yet.”

The Louis Crews Classic between Alabama A&M and Lane College will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.