Alabama A&M Football enters season with a target on its back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Football head coach Connell Maynor knows his team will have a target on its back entering the year. At SWAC Media Day, he said he knows the Bulldogs will have two. As fall camp continues, so does that “Respect all fear none” mentality that Maynor and his squad brings to the table.

The reigning SWAC Champions will look to make history, being the first team to win two conference titles in the same year. Practice continued Monday at Louis Crews Stadium as did the preparations for the 2021 campaign.

While the Bulldogs may look good right now, Maynor says that’s the case for most teams leading up to opening kick.

“Everybody love they team right now, until you start playing games and find out who you are and how good you are and how good you’re not, so again everybody love they team right now and we got to make adjustments but we’re the hunted, everybody going to come after us so we gonna get they best,” said Maynor. “They gonna run hard, watch more film, study more and they gonna be prepared so we have to be prepared now, do more running, we got to watch more film and we got to be ready to take on the onslaughts and these high emotions coming out at the beginning of games.”

Alabama A&M opens the 2021 season September 4th against South Carolina State. It will mark the first home game for the Bulldogs in 650 days.