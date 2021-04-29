Alabama A&M football coach extends contract

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama A&M Head Football Coach Connell Maynor at 2019 SWAC Media Day in Birmingham

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics Department announced that they and head football coach Connell Maynor have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.

Coach Maynor has run the program for the past three years and lead his team to the SWAC Championship game for the first time in almost ten years.

“We are really excited to sign Coach Maynor to an extension and glad that he will be leading our Bulldog football program for years to come,” said Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks. “He and his staff have done an outstanding job and we look forward to continued success with Bulldog Football!”

Under Maynor’s leadership the Bull dogs have achieved their first undefeated season in over 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story