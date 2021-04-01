Alabama A&M Football announces home game schedule for Fall 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama A&M Bulldogs football team has announced their Fall 2021 home game schedule.

There will be five home games this fall at Louis Crews Stadium featuring both new and traditional opponents.

“We are really excited for this upcoming season,” said Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks. “The schedule is loaded with a competitive balance between new opponents and traditional rivalries that will be great fun for the Bulldog Faithful. With all the challenges from this past year, we are ready for some football at Louis Crews Stadium!”

The first game will be September 4th against South Carolina State.

Their next home game will be for Homecoming on October 9th against Jackson State. The following week on October 16th they will play against Florida A&M, a new member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Then Bulldog fans have a long wait for the next home game on November 6th against Mississippi Valley State.

The final home game will be against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on November 20th.

“We are extremely excited about just playing at home again in front of our fans,” said head coach Connell Maynor. “We have a tough schedule next year but we look forward to the challenge and we will be ready.”

The remainder of the schedule will be announced at a later date. Bulldog fans can purchase tickets for the Fall 2021 season online starting on Tuesday, April 6th.