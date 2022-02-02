HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Alabama A&M has announced the football schedule for 2022. The Bulldogs will play 11 games, four of them at home at Louis Crews Stadium.

They will kick off the season on Thursday, September 1 on the road against Alabama-Birmingham. It will be the third time these teams have met and the first time since 2017.

A&M will also play Troy, Austin Peay and Florida A&M in September. 2022’s Homecoming game will be against Bethune-Cookman on October 1.

Grambling State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the 81st Annual Magic City Classic against Alabama State will round out the month of October.

In November the Bulldogs will face off against Mississippi Valley State and Jackson State. The last game of the season will be home against Texas Southern on Saturday, November 19.

The Bulldog’s full schedule can be viewed here.