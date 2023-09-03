NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M team put up a good fight on the road against an SEC opponent but Vanderbilt went on to get the 47-13 win.

Alabama A&M scored first on a 21-yard field goal but then Vanderbilt quickly scored 19 points to lead it 19-10 early in the third quarter.

The only Alabama A&M touchdown came from a 62-yard pass from Xavier Lankford to Terrell Gardner.

Alabama A&M will host Lane on Saturday for its first home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. at Louis Crews Stadium.