MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama A&M give it all it could but No. 9 Jackson State proved to be too much, as Deion Sanders and the Tigers got the 27-13 win at the Gulf Coast Challenge.

The Bulldogs have now lost three streak, falling to 3-7 on the season. Alabama A&M close out the regular season next week at home hosting Texas Southern. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.