BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – In the game of the year no matter the records, Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-2 SWAC) surrendered the lead late and fell 24-17 to rival Alabama State (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) in the 81st Magic City Classic.

This marks Alabama State’s first win in the Classic since 2017.

Bulldog redshirt-sophomore quarterback Quincy Casey went 16-of-21 on the day for 217 yards and a touchdown while senior wide out Cameron Young finished with four grabs for 87 yards.

He was joined by graduate wide receiver Terrell Gardner with five catches and 86 yards and senior wideout Isiah Cox with the lone receiving TD. Sophomore tailback Donovan Eaglin rounded out the top offensive performers with 68 yards on 21 carries.

Defensively, junior defensive end Zareon Hayes was a one-man wrecking crew with eight tackles, 4.5 of them for loss as he also picked up a half sack in the process. Senior defensive tackle Jamal Irby (Mobile, Ala.) made the play of the day, however, picking off of a pass at the six-yard line and running it in for the pick six.

In a short turnaround, the Bulldogs will head to Itta Bena, Mississippi for a Thursday, November 3 game against Mississippi Valley State. That will air on ESPNU as part of their Thursday Night package at 6:30 p.m.