Alabama A&M eyes first SWAC Championship in 17 years

NORMAL, Ala. – Alabama A&M Football would have loved hosting the SWAC Championship Game at Louis Crews, but instead it will be played at a neutral site. Connell Maynor doesn’t care if it’s home, away, or at neutral site in Jackson, MS, because his team’s ultimate goal remains the same.

In just a few days, the Bulldogs will play in their first title game since 2011, and the team is fired up. When Connell Maynor took over the program in 2018, his goal was for Alabama A&M to compete for conference championships.

Beware of the Bulldogs because they’re representing the East on the conference’s biggest stage, hungry to bring the trophy back to Normal.

“We got the ship headed in the right direction of course and we’re in the championship game now,” said Maynor. “It was close last year we probably would have been a bit ahead of schedule if we would have gotten there last year but we did have an opportunity and the chance so that prepared us and we knew we was ready to make this run and be where we are today.”

Kickoff between Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.