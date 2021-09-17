Alabama A&M edges Bethune-Cookman in SWAC opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 235 yards with two touchdowns, Trenell Troutman intercepted a fourth-down pass with 1:14 remaining — his second pick of the game — and Alabama A&M fended off Southwestern Athletic Conference newcomer Bethune-Cookman 30-27.

The game-saving pick was Troutman’s second in as many games, doing the same with 17 seconds left in Alabama A&M’s season-opening 42-41 defeat of South Carolina State.

Bethune-Cookman’s Shannon Patrick was 17-for-31 for 221 yards passing, Que’shaun Byrd rushed 21  times for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Darnell Deas returned a kickoff 89 yards for a TD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story