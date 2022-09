TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M football team took an early lead, but couldn’t hang on in the second half, as Florida A&M got the 38-25 win in the SWAC opener.

Xavier Lankford went 18-of-28 for 180 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while Gary Quarles and Donovan Eaglin each scored rushing touchdowns.

Alabama A&M falls to 0-4 on the season and will be back at Louis Crews Stadium next Saturday to take on Bethune-Cookman at 2:00 p.m.