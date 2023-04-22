HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M baseball team couldn’t get enough going late, as Jackson State got the 14-8 win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs battled back after trailing 6-0 in the second and tied things in the sixth, but then the Tigers scored four in the seventh and two in the ninth to pick up the road win.

CJ Mervilus and Jared Tribett recorded two hits each while Tommy Easley drove in four runs including a three-run home run.

The series wraps up on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. at Bulldog Field.