HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M football team started out fast then exploded in the second half to get the 51-13 win over Lane College in Saturday’s home opener.

The Bulldogs outscored the Dragons 21-0 in the third quarter alone, helping seal the victory.

Quarterback Xavier Lankford completed 15 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, while Ryan Morrow rushed for 191 yards and three scores.

Alabama A&M will open SWAC play next weekend at Southern.