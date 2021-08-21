Alabama A&M defense dominates in Bulldogs’ second fall camp scrimmage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have been hard at work for fall camp as they work to try and become the first team to win two SWAC Championships in one year. Going back to back is no easy task but this team believes they have what it takes to win a second straight title.

The Bulldogs had their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and this was definitely a win for the defense but the offense seemed to struggle.

Head coach Connell Maynor says after their performance in the team’s first scrimmage he thinks his offense got a little too comfortable, which is something you never want to do on the football field.

“One of the things we try to preach it respect all fear none and you’ve got to come out and play every day,” Maynor said. “I think the offense got the best of these guys last week and kind of just assumed they were going to do it again this week and the defense flipped the script on them and really dominated today. We’ve got to get that corrected and we’ve got to get everybody on the same page and get these guys understanding that you’ve got to come out and perform every week so that’s what we preach and we’ll get there.”

The Bulldogs are set to open the season against South Carolina State on September 4 at home.