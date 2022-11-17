HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — T.M. Elmore Gymnasium has been the permanent home of Alabama A&M men’s & women’s basketball since it was built in 1974, but after nearly 50 years the Elmore era has come to a close.

The Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Samford Bulldogs for a ceremonial final night of basketball at Elmore.

Both Alabama A&M teams suffered a loss to Samford with the men losing 84-64 and the women falling 75-68. Despite the loss, women’s head coach Margaret Richards shared her bittersweet thoughts on closing the chapter at Elmore.

“We’re going to miss this place. I mean look at it and the crowd was awesome,” Richards said. “It’s going to be unbelievable transitioning over but I wish we could have won for the fans tonight. I thought the girls fought hard but Samford just did a good job.”

Now the Bulldogs will make the move to the brand new State-of-the-Art Events Center on November 23.