BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M Bulldogs took center stage in Birmingham at the 2023 SWAC Football Media Day, along with the conference’s 11 other teams.

Head coach Connell Maynor, running back Donovan Eaglin and defensive end Zareon Hayes represented the Bulldogs and they made one thing clear: this team is ready to make some noise in the conference this year.

A&M finished the 2022 season with a 4-7 overall record, and now the team is entering this fall motivated for a bounce-back year.

“When I got here, Alabama A&M was on top, and last year was last year so we’re really motivated being the underdog, people feeling like we’re not going to be the best,” Eaglin said. “This summer we were really motivated working hard with the team, everybody is on the same page, listening to coaches so we’re ready to go out there and dominate.”

A&M was picked to finish fourth in the SWAC East Division.

The Bulldogs will get the 2023 campaign underway on Saturday, September 2 in Nashville when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.