HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M men’s basketball team got back in the win column on Monday night with the 67-59 home win over Prairie View.

Madison native Garrett Hicks and Olisa Blaise Akonobi led the Bulldogs with 13 points each.

Meanwhile, the Alabama A&M women’s basketball team used a hot start to get the 66-55 home win over Prairie View.

Amani Free led the way with 23 points while Toni Grace added 22 points as the Bulldogs earned their third straight win.

Both Alabama A&M basketball teams will be back in action Saturday at Florida A&M.