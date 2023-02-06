HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M basketball teams split their Monday night doubleheader against Grambling State.

The men’s team fell in a hard-fought battle with a final score of 66-60; the women’s team battled until the final buzzer and picked up a win over the Lady Tigers 57-53.

The men fall to 9-16 overall with a 5-7 SWAC record; the women improve to 10-11 overall and a 8-3 mark in conference action.

Up next, both Bulldogs teams will travel to take on Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, February 11.