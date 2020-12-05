Alabama A&M basketball pauses due to COVID-19 test, Ohio State game cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s basketball game between Alabama A&M University and number 23 Ohio State was cancelled after a positive COVID-19 test on Alabama A&M’s team, the university said Friday.

A&M Athletic director Bryan Hicks said the game was cancelled due to the positive test and contact tracing measures among other people in the men’s basketball program.

The university said there had been no determination on how future games on the schedule would be impacted.

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play the University of North Alabama Dec. 16 in Florence.