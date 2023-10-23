HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s one of the busiest but most exciting times of the year.

Football season is in full swing and basketball teams are officially hitting the court for practices and scrimmages.

On Monday night, both Alabama A&M basketball teams made their season debuts at the event center for ‘Maroon Madness.’

Both teams were introduced, then the players competed in 3-point and dunk contests and then they scrimmaged in front of some fans.

Not only did the event showcase the players that will be sporting the maroon and white this upcoming season, but it also got everyone excited. Both head coaches want the fans to carry that energy into the season – which is now just a few weeks away.

“Oh I’m extremely excited, we have nine returners and we have like seven newcomers and they’re excited about this. In conference season we were undefeated last year, we had a great turnout at our home games. I just want these new kids to see what the crowd, the Bulldog fans that we have and be excited about the start of our season,” Alabama A&M women’s basketball head coach Margaret Richards said.

“It’s an introduction of some of the newer players and a reminder of who’s coming back, mixed with some really, really special expectations. It’s a good way to start,” Alabama A&M men’s basketball head coach Otis Hughley Jr. added.

The women open their season on November 6 at UAB and the men begin on November 9th at UNA.