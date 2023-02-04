HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M men’s basketball team used a strong start to get a big win over SWAC-leading Southern 82-61 on Saturday.

Messiah Thompson led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Dailin Smith added 15 points and Omari Peek chipped in with 12 points as they handed the Jaguars just their second conference loss of the season.

The Bulldogs improve to 9-14 on the season and 5-5 in SWAC play.

Meanwhile, the Alabama A&M women’s basketball team used a big third quarter, outscoring Southern 20-8 during that frame to get the 60-50 win.

Toni Grace led the Bulldogs with 19 points while Amiah Simmons finished with 15 points as they improve to 9-11 overall (7-3 SWAC).

Both squads will be at home on Monday against Grambling, with the women facing off at 5:00 p.m. and the men at 7:00 p.m.