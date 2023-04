HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M baseball team had trouble matching the offensive firepower of Florida A&M, as the Rattlers got the 18-7 win to sweep the weekend series.

Tommy Easley went 3-for-4 on the day with 3 RBI, while Devin Tonkins also drove in three runs.

Alabama A&M will play at Murrary State on Tuesday.