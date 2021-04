HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Heading into their series against Mississippi Valley State, the Alabama A&M baseball team only had two wins all season, but when the Delta Devils came to town the bats woke up for the Bulldogs.

A&M swept the four-game series against MVSU to win their first series of the season.

The Bulldogs improve to 6-12 overall and 6-7 in SWAC play; up next A&M will be on the road next weekend at Alcorn State with a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.