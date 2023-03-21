HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M baseball team used a five-run seventh inning to get the 8-7 home win over UT Martin.

The Bulldogs used a 3-for-4 night at the plate from Blake Martin, who drove in two runs. Brycen Hammonds and CJ Mervilus each finished with 2 RBI as well.

Alabama A&M improves to 10-9 overall and will begin a weekend series at Florida A&M on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Alabama A&M softball team hosted Alabama State for a doubleheader. The Lady Hornets got the 6-5 win in game one, but the Bulldogs stormed back to get the walkoff win in game two, 4-3.

The game-winner came off the better from Brooklyn Wallace, as the Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. Offensively, Venice Sanders led the way, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Alabama A&M improves to 11-11 on the season and will host Mississippi Valley State for a weekend series beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.