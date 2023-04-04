HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M baseball team picked up an 11-8 home win over Tuskegee in their midweek matchup.

Jalen Ford led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-6 with a double and two scores. Tommy Easley led with three runs scored, along with a double and run batted in, while Mekhi Lloyd also scored twice.

The Bulldog pitching staff recorded six strikeouts on the afternoon while stranding eight Golden Tiger baserunners. The staff also induced 11 flyouts and eight groundouts.

The Bulldogs improve to 11-15 on the season; up next, Alabama A&M will host Bethune-Cookman in a SWAC series at Bulldog Field starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.