HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M University baseball and softball fields were damaged by the strong winds that blew through the area Thursday night.

Because of that damage, the baseball game originally scheduled to be played at home on Bulldog Field against Florida A&M University on Friday has been moved to Calhoun Community College. The three-game series starting April 1 will be played at Fred Frickie Park located at 6250 US-31 North, Tanner, Ala.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

There is no timetable yet for when the fields will be playable again.

The Softball team will play on the road Friday against Alabama State in Montgomery.