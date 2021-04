MADISON, Ala. – Alabama A&M fell behind early in game two of its series with Alabama State and the Bulldogs were never able to get back in it.

The Hornets put up 8-runs in the top of the first and never looked back, beating the Bulldogs 15-0 in 7 innings.

Alabama A&M (2-11, 2-6) will look for the series win against the Hornets Saturday at 1 p.m. at Toyota Field.