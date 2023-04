HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M baseball team got out to an early lead but Florida A&M stormed back, getting the 6-3 win to open the three-game series.

Offensively, Brycen Hammonds, Tommy Easley and CJ Mervilus each drove in a run, while Hammonds and Mervilus each scored once.

The series will continue on Saturday in Huntsville with the first pitch set for 12:00 p.m.