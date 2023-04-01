HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Down big early, the Alabama A&M baseball team tried to rally but it wouldn’t be enough as rivals Alabama State got the 17-9 win in game two to clinch the series win.

The Bulldogs bats came to life in the middle frames, plating three in the fifth and four in the sixth. Chandler stocking led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and two runs scored while Kenny Glover hit a two-run home run.

Alabama State and Alabama A&M will wrap up this rivalry series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m.