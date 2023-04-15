HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M baseball team found itself in a high-scoring matchup against Florida A&M, but the Rattlers would walk away with the 16-7 win on Saturday.

This was a game where runs were scored in bunches. Florida A&M scored seven runs in the first three innings, but then Alabama A&M responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring six. The Rattlers then scored nine in the final four innings to seal the win.

Myles Jackson went 3-for-5 for the Bulldogs, scoring twice and driving in a run.

The series will continue Sunday at Bulldog Field with the first pitch set for noon.