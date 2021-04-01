Alabama A&M Baseball beats rival Alabama State for second win of season

MADISON, Ala. – Toyota Field was the host site for the first of three games between Alabama A&M and rival Alabama State. In game one, the Bulldogs picked up a 10-8 victory.

Jose Figueroa (2-2) was the winning pitcher, tossing 6 innings, striking out seven, and giving up four runs. Alabama A&M provided him with plenty of insurance, putting four on the board in the third and scoring three more times in the fifth.

Alabama State made it a two-run game in the ninth, scoring on a fielder’s choice but Logan Smith was able to get out of the jam.

Trevor Berkemeyer (3) and Janmikell Bastardo (2) drove in five total runs as the Bulldogs won their second game of the year.

The second of this three game series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Toyota Field.