HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have found their new men’s basketball coach in former NBA and Olympic coach Otis Hughley, Jr.

Alabama A&M University Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks made the announcement Monday.

“Not only does Otis bring a wealth of experience at every level possible, but he also knows Alabama having gone to school and coached in the state,” said Hicks. “His knowledge of the landscape and his ability to recruit globally and move players to the professional ranks is a combination that will benefit this program, and more importantly our student-athletes, for years to come.”

Hughley’s college coaching career began in 1993 at Wallace Community College where in four years he posted a 135-46 record. He has also coached college hoops at Wright State and Liberty in the 90s.

He coached in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings starting in 2010-2016 except for a season stint with the Golden State Warriors in 2011-2012.

In 2017, Hughley became the head coach of the Nigerian Women’s National Team. At the helm the team has reached a number one ranking in Africa, a number 14 ranking in the world and the team is one of 12 that at this time have qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

“It is an honor to be named head coach of the Alabama A&M men’s basketball program,” said Hughley. “I would like to thank Dr. Daniel Wims, Bryan Hicks and the entire search committee for the faith they have placed in me to lead this program and develop young men both athletically and academically. I am excited to get to work with our young men and immerse myself as part of the Bulldog Family.”

Hugley will be introduced to the university and the community at a press conference Monday afternoon.