HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — NBA Summer League is set to start the first round of games on July 3 with many rosters being released Monday.

The Detroit Pistons are one of the teams that don’t begin summer league play until July 7. However, the team released its roster Monday with a familar name included.

Former Alabama A&M Bulldog Xavier Brown has made the Pistons summer league roster and is getting an opportunity to display his talents at the next level.

Brown, who began his career at Morehouse College, spent one season as a graduate transfer at Alabama A&M where he appeared in 23 games.

With the opportunity, Brown will try to make an NBA roster and become just the second active NBA player from an HBCU behind Clippers forward Robert Covington.

Covington played collegiately at Tennessee State.

NBA Summer League play officially begins Monday with the California Classic and Salt Lake Classic followed by the 10-day event in Las Vegas on July 7.