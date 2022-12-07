MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama team is busy on the practice field gearing up for the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic; Alabama is hoping to win their third straight All-Star Classic.

Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge, who’s serving as the Alabama All-Star head coach this year, is excited about the progress the team has made at practice and looks forward to the matchup.

“Our defense is really, really good. We’ve got some really good speed on defense and offense we’ve got some weapons so we just have to get the ball in the hands of those guys who can make plays,” Etheredge said. “It’s a huge game. I’ve coached in this game five times and we’ve won every one, so I want to keep that streak going. Of course as the head coach you want to win it because you don’t want everyone to rag on you because it’s a big game around our state.”

When the Alabama team take the field in Mobile, North Alabama will be well represented.

The players selected from North Alabama were Florence’s Jahil Hurley, Mars Hill’s Koby Keenum, Bob Jones’ Maddox Sundermann and Jyheam Ingram and Bentley Basden from Muscle Shoals.

Arab head coach Lee Ozmint was selected to be the team’s defensive coordinator and Muscle Shoals’ Scott Basden is serving as the defensive line coach.

The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Players banquet will be Friday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. The teams will have a meet-and-greet photo session at Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday morning at 10 a.m., with kickoff for the game set for noon on December 10.

To view the full Alabama roster or more information on the Classic, visit the AHSAA website.