Alabama A&M Bulldogs hungry for first football game in weeks; Take on Jackson State in national spotlight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are ready to hit someone other than themselves. The last three weeks, the Maroon and White has geared up to play a game only to have it postponed or canceled. Head Football Coach Connell Maynor and his squad are hopeful that they can finally get a SWAC contest in.

The entire conference wants a piece of Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders. This Saturday, the Bulldogs will get their shot on national television.

The Tigers are coming off of two straight losses and Maynor and company hope to hand them their third.

“We just got to get caught back up to game speed a little bit and we’ll be fine,” said Maynor. “We look forward to this challenge. Deion Sanders and Jackson State on national TV, I think it’s their homecoming so we expect a big crowd and we know we need to play well.”

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.