Alabam A&M football program’s only home game during Spring season canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Spring has been a rollercoaster ride for Alabama A&M football.

Up to this point in the season, the Bulldogs should have played four games.

Alcorn State opted out and two contests have already been postponed, so the Bulldogs have only played one.

Now they have added another cancelation to the list.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Grambling State is unable to travel to take on the Bulldogs at Louis Crews.

This is a huge blow not only to the team but to the university considering that it was the only home game of the spring campaign. Coach Connell Maynor said earlier that his team is just ready to play a game.

“It’s just so disappointing for my coaches and players,” said Coach Maynor in a statement. “They have been working so hard and now another set back. Another week without playing a game. We have to stay positive and control what we can control.”

We have to stay positive and control what we can control.” — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) March 25, 2021

A&M will return to the field on Saturday, April 3 as they travel to Prairie View A&M for a previously rescheduled game.

