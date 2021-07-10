AJ McCarron teams up with USA Football to host 6th annual football camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AJ McCarron hosted a free football camp for more than 500 kids ages 5-18 of all abilities on Saturday, July 10.

The camp was held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mobile Christian School.

Registration for the camp filled up within minutes, and capacity was increased on two occasions to accommodate as many kids as possible.

Each camper rotated through a variety of stations at the camp and one of those stations provided the opportunity for each participant to catch a pass from the National Championship Quarterback.

There was also some extra fun with a dance competition scheduled with the winners receiving some awesome prizes.

The camp wrapped up with AJ speaking to all the campers and then allow each one to receive an autograph and a photo with the star quarterback.