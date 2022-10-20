HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Von Braun Center was the place to be this week to see some of the top volleyball teams from North Alabama, as it was the site for the 2022 AHSAA North Super Regionals Volleyball Championships.

Teams competed to be one of the final four teams remaining in their regions and punch their ticket to state.

On Thursday, Westminster Christian won the 5A title while Deshler won the 4A title. Super regionals continue on Friday.

To view the full brackets, visit the AHSAA website.