HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — 2023 marks the 22nd year the AHSAA State Soccer Championships will be held in Huntsville, and they aren’t leaving anytime soon.

The AHSAA selected Huntsville to host the AHSAA State Soccer Championships Tournament through 2027.

Future championships will be played at the new John Hunt Park Championship Field complex estimated to be completed in spring 2024. Future championship games may be held at the newly renovated Joe Davis Stadium.

“The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Tournament brings some of the most talented athletes in our state to Huntsville,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “Having AHSAA award the championships through 2027 affirms our commitment to being a premier sports destination. We extend a big Huntsville welcome to these student-athletes and their families and wish them luck in the upcoming competition.”

The 2023 AHSAA State Soccer Championship Tournament will be May 11-13 featuring five classification brackets, 1A-3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, and 7A, as well as 40 different teams.

The 2023 championships will feature nine teams from North Alabama.

“The AHSAA State Soccer Championship Tournament has become a tradition for Huntsville,” said Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director Mark Russell. ”We have a prosperous soccer community and enjoy hosting this event each year. This event is the result of a great partnership with AHSAA over the years and we look forward to providing an exceptional experience for all the student-athletes now and for years to come.”

All of the 2023 AHSAA State Soccer Championship Finals will take place Saturday, May 13. You can find a full schedule, including the Thursday and Friday semi-final matchups, below.

2023 AHSAA State Soccer Championships Schedule

Thursday, May 11

6A-7A Semifinals:

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Randolph vs. Homewood 11 a.m. (Field 1)

Briarwood vs. Montgomery Academy at 11 a.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 6A BOYS

Fort Payne vs. Homewood at 1 p.m. (Field 1)

Calera vs. Montgomery Academy at 1 p.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Sparkman vs. Oak Mountain at 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Auburn vs. Fairhope at 3 p.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 7A BOYS

Huntsville vs. Oak Mountain at 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Dothan vs. Daphne at 5 p.m. (Field 2)

Friday, May 12th

1A-3A, 4A & 5A Semifinals:

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

Susan Moore vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) at 9 a.m. (Field 1)

St. James vs. Cottage Hill at 9 a.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 1A/3A BOYS

Tanner vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) at 11 a.m. (Field 1)

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. St. Luke’s at 11 a.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Westminster vs. Westbrook at 1 p.m. (Field 1)

American Christian vs. St. Michael at 1 p.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 4A BOYS

Westminster vs. Westbrook at 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Oneonta vs. Bayside Academy at 3 p.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 5A GIRLS

East Limestone vs. Springville at 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Marbury vs. Gulf Shores at 5 p.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 5A BOYS

Guntersville vs. John Carroll at 7 p.m. (Field 1)

Elmore vs. Gulf Shores at 7 p.m. (Field 2)

Saturday, May 13th

Championship Finals

Class 7A Boys at 9 a.m. (Field 1)

Class 6A Girls at 9 a.m. (Field 2)

Class 7A Girls at 11 a.m. (Field 1)

Class 6A Boys at 11 a.m. (Field 2)

Class 1A-3A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 4A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 2)

Class 5A Girls at 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 1A-3A Boys at 3 p.m. (Field 2)

Class 4A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 5A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 2)