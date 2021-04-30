AHSAA Soccer Playoffs: Teams across the state punch tickets to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – John Hunt Park in Huntsville will be the site of the AHSAA soccer state final four, and teams across the state are eager to get there.

A handful of local programs are still alive on the boys and girls side and have their sites set on that state championship trophy.

The state final four will get underway May 6th, and conclude on the eighth.

Here are the scores from Friday night action (games featuring local teams in bold):

2021 AHSAA State Soccer Playoffs

Boys’ Quarterfinal Pairings/Results

(All matches April 30-May 1)

CLASS 4A/5A

Crossville (12-3-0) at Carver-Birmingham (19-4-3), Sat., May 1, 6 p.m.

Russellville (17-0-0) at Madison Academy (12-5-0), Sat., May 1, 5 p.m.

Montgomery Academy (18-1-1) 8, LAMP 0

American Christian (17-2-1) at Indian Springs (22-2-1), Sat., May 1, 6 p.m.



CLASS 6A

Homewood (16-3-3) 5, Mountain Brook (19-4-0) 3

Randolph (13-3-1) Fort Payne (17-2-1), , Sat., May 1, 7 p.m.

McGill-Toolen Catholic (19-5-4) 2, St. Paul’s Episcopal (17-6-1) 1

Pelham (18-5-1) 1, Helena (12-9-1) 0

CLASS 1A/3A

Mars Hill Bible (19-1-0) 1, Susan Moore (10-7-0) 0

Collinsville (15-4-1) 4, Tanner (19-5-1) 3

St. Luke’s Episcopal (15-62) 3, Westminster-Oak Mountain (13-3-4) 2

Bayside Academy (17-0-2) 6, Prattville Christian (11-6-0) 0



CLASS 7A

Hoover (8-2-0) 2, Huntsville (25-5-1) 1

Spain Park (17-1-3) 3, Grissom (21-4-2) 2

Daphne (16-2-1) 1, Auburn (11-7-0) 0

Davidson (20-4-1) 3, Enterprise (8-7-1) 2 (Davidson (20-4-1) advances to state semifinals)



2021 AHSAA State Soccer Playoffs

Girls’ Quarterfinal Pairings/Results

(All matches Apr. 30-May 1 unless otherwise denoted)

CLASS 4A/5A

Guntersville 1, Westbrook Christian (12-4-1) 0.

JPII (14-409) 2, Westminster Christian (12-5-0) 0

Montgomery Academy (18-0-1) 3, Saint James (13-5-0) 0

John Carroll Catholic (10-9-1) 6, Indian Springs (14-4-0) 5



CLASS 6A

Homewood (19-2-0) 3, Chelsea (14-6-1) 0

Southside-Gadsden (14-4-2) at Cullman (10-6-1), Sat., May 1, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-2-3) 2, McGill-Toolen Catholic (14-5-1) 1

Northridge (13-6-3) 2, Pelham (18-1-1) 1



CLASS 1A/3A

Mars Hill Bible (15-3-0) at Donoho (15-0-1), Sat., May 1, 6 p.m.

Whitesburg Christian (10-4-0) 1, Susan Moore (24-2-0) 0

Trinity Presbyterian (17-4-1) 1, Westminster-Oak Mountain (10-8-0) 0

Cottage Hill Christian (13-2-4) at Prattville Christian (8-3-2), Sat., May 1, noon



CLASS 7A

Oak Mountain (20-3-1) 6, Sparkman (13-4-0) 0

Vestavia Hills (18-2-0) 1, Bob Jones (12-9-1) 0

Smiths Station (13-4-2) 1, Fairhope (15-1-3) 0

Enterprise (8-9-1) 3, Daphne (12-5-4) 0

To send pictures, videos, or scores email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com