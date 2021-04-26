AHSAA Soccer Playoffs continue; Handful of local teams move on

Video Credit: Jimmy Lay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State Soccer champions will be crowned May 6-8 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, but the road to the title game is no easy task. Teams across the state have worked day in and day out to get to the postseason, and they will not be denied a Blue Map.

Here is how Tennessee Valley teams fared on Monday night:

BOYS

Class 1A-3A – First Round

Tanner 3, Danville 2

Collinsville 10, Weaver 1

Class 7A – First Round

Huntsville 2, Florence 0

GIRLS

Class 4A-5A – Second Round

Westminster Christian 4, Priceville 0

