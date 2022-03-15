HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the winter sports classifications for 2022-2024.

The classifications determine which area, region, and section each school is a part of. Public schools are mostly decided by school enrollment.

Private schools are determined using what’s called the Competitive Balance Factor Formula. The formula assigns points based on the performance of the teams of each school for the last two years. Teams need to have a certain number of points to stay in the same classification, advance, or drop down.

Some notable changes in North Alabama:

Decatur Heritage: moving from 1A to 2A

Lee High: 5A to 6A

Mae Jemison: 5A to 6A

Madison Academy: 6A to 5A

Arab: 6A to 5A

Scottsboro: 6A to 5A

You can find the full list of classifications on the AHSAA website.