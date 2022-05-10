(WHNT) — On Tuesday night, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the regional softball qualifier tournament results.

SOUTH REGIONAL at Gulf Shores Sports Complex

CLASS 3A

First round

Mobile Christian 11, Pike County 0

Wicksburg 15, Flomaton 2

Opp 18, Cottage Hill Christian 0

Houston Academy 4, T.R. Miller 2

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Mobile Christian 3, Wicksburg 2

Houston Academy 9, Opp 4

Consolation Bracket

Pike County vs. Flomaton, 3 p.m.

Cottage Hill vs. T.R. Miller, 3 p.m.



CLASS 4A

First Round

W.S. Neal 17, Wilcox Central 0

Geneva 3, Alabama Christian 0

Jackson 13, St. Michael Catholic 2

Dale County 1, LAMP 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

W.S. Neal vs. Geneva, 5 p.m.

Jackson vs. Dale County, 5 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

Alabama Christian 16, Wilcox Central 0

St. Michael Catholic vs. LAMP, 5 p.m.



CLASS 6A

First Round

Saraland 10, Eufaula 0

Baldwin County 18, Sidney Lanier 0

Opelika 10, McGill-Toolen Catholic 0

Robertsdale 20, Park Crossing 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Baldwin County 4, Saraland 3

Opelika vs. Robertsdale, 3 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

Eufaula vs. Sidney Lanier, 3 p.m.

McGill-Toolen Catholic vs. Park Crossing, 3 p.m.



CENTRAL REGIONAL at Lagoon Park, Montgomery

CLASS 3A

First round

Thomasville 16, Reeltown 1

Prattville Christian 20, Greensboro 0

Beulah 5, Excel 1

Montgomery Catholic 17, Hale County 6

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Prattville Christian 16, Thomasville 5

Beulah vs. Montgomery Catholic, 5 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

Reeltown vs. Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Hale County 10, Excel 4



CLASS 4A

First round

Bibb County 2, Munford 1

Northside 11, Dora 1

Montevallo 7, Handley 6

American Christian 16, Oak Grove 1

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Bibb County vs. Northside, 5 p.m.

American Christian 16, Montevallo 0

Consolation Bracket

Munford vs. Dora, 5 p.m.

Handley 22, Oak Grove 5



CLASS 6A

First round

Wetumpka 3, Brookwood 0

Helena 4, Hueytown 4

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 9, Benjamin Russell 3

Calera 7, McAdory 1

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Helena 10, Wetumpka 1

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Calera, 3 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

Brookwood vs. Hueytown, 3 p.m.

Benjamin Russell vs. McAdory, 3 p.m.

EAST-CENTRAL REGIONAL at Albertville Sports Complex

CLASS 3A

First round

Geraldine 12, Childersburg 0

Piedmont 15, S ylvania 8

Hokes Bluff 12, Saks 2

Plainview 6, Ohatchee 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Geraldine vs. Piedmont, 5 p.m.

Plainview 10, Hokes Bluff 0

Consolation Bracket

Childersburg 4, Sylvania 2

Ohatchee 16, Saks 8



CLASS 4A

First round

Cherokee County 4, Westminster Christian 2

Madison County 7, Etowah 4

White Plains 5, Madison Academy 2

North Jackson 6, Oneonta 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Madison County 16, Cherokee County 11

White Plains vs. North Jackson, 5 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

Westminster Christian vs. Etowah, 5 p.m.

Madison Academy vs. Oneonta, 5 p.m.



CLASS 6A

First round

Chelsea 2, Pell City 1

Fort Payne 17, Shades Valley 1

Springville 11, Mountain Brook 1

Scottsboro 18, Huffman 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Fort Payne 6, Chelsea 5

Springville 7, Scottsboro 4

Consolation Bracket

Pell City 5, Shades Valley 1

Mountain Brook 16, Huffman 1



NORTH REGIONAL at Florence

CLASS 3A

First round

Carbon Hill 9, Dsnville 2

Lauderdale County 14, JB Pennington 0

Oakman 6, East Lawrence 0

Elkmont 13, Holly Pond 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Danville vs. J.B. Pennington, 3 p.m.

Oakman 4, Elkmont 2

Consolation Bracket

Carbon Hill vs. Lauderdale County, 5 p.m.

East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7



CLASS 4A

First round

Curry 13, Priceville 3

Deshler 2, Haleyville 1

West Morgan 16, Good Hope 1

Brooks 5, Hamilton 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Curry 3, Deshler 0

West Morgan vs. Brooks, 5 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

Haleyville 14, Priceville 0

Good Hope vs. Hamilton, 5 p.m.



CLASS 6A

First round

Cullman 17, Jasper 12

Mortimer Jordan 4, Hazel Green 3

Hartselle 19, Minor 0

Athens 1, Gardendale 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Mortimer Jordan 11, Cullman 7

Athens 2, Hartselle 1

Consolation Bracket

Hazel Green 13, Jasper 1

Gardendale 24, Minor 0