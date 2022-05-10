(WHNT) — On Tuesday night, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the regional softball qualifier tournament results.
SOUTH REGIONAL at Gulf Shores Sports Complex
CLASS 3A
First round
Mobile Christian 11, Pike County 0
Wicksburg 15, Flomaton 2
Opp 18, Cottage Hill Christian 0
Houston Academy 4, T.R. Miller 2
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Mobile Christian 3, Wicksburg 2
Houston Academy 9, Opp 4
Consolation Bracket
Pike County vs. Flomaton, 3 p.m.
Cottage Hill vs. T.R. Miller, 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A
First Round
W.S. Neal 17, Wilcox Central 0
Geneva 3, Alabama Christian 0
Jackson 13, St. Michael Catholic 2
Dale County 1, LAMP 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
W.S. Neal vs. Geneva, 5 p.m.
Jackson vs. Dale County, 5 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Alabama Christian 16, Wilcox Central 0
St. Michael Catholic vs. LAMP, 5 p.m.
CLASS 6A
First Round
Saraland 10, Eufaula 0
Baldwin County 18, Sidney Lanier 0
Opelika 10, McGill-Toolen Catholic 0
Robertsdale 20, Park Crossing 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Baldwin County 4, Saraland 3
Opelika vs. Robertsdale, 3 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Eufaula vs. Sidney Lanier, 3 p.m.
McGill-Toolen Catholic vs. Park Crossing, 3 p.m.
CENTRAL REGIONAL at Lagoon Park, Montgomery
CLASS 3A
First round
Thomasville 16, Reeltown 1
Prattville Christian 20, Greensboro 0
Beulah 5, Excel 1
Montgomery Catholic 17, Hale County 6
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Prattville Christian 16, Thomasville 5
Beulah vs. Montgomery Catholic, 5 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Reeltown vs. Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Hale County 10, Excel 4
CLASS 4A
First round
Bibb County 2, Munford 1
Northside 11, Dora 1
Montevallo 7, Handley 6
American Christian 16, Oak Grove 1
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Bibb County vs. Northside, 5 p.m.
American Christian 16, Montevallo 0
Consolation Bracket
Munford vs. Dora, 5 p.m.
Handley 22, Oak Grove 5
CLASS 6A
First round
Wetumpka 3, Brookwood 0
Helena 4, Hueytown 4
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 9, Benjamin Russell 3
Calera 7, McAdory 1
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Helena 10, Wetumpka 1
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Calera, 3 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Brookwood vs. Hueytown, 3 p.m.
Benjamin Russell vs. McAdory, 3 p.m.
EAST-CENTRAL REGIONAL at Albertville Sports Complex
CLASS 3A
First round
Geraldine 12, Childersburg 0
Piedmont 15, S ylvania 8
Hokes Bluff 12, Saks 2
Plainview 6, Ohatchee 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Geraldine vs. Piedmont, 5 p.m.
Plainview 10, Hokes Bluff 0
Consolation Bracket
Childersburg 4, Sylvania 2
Ohatchee 16, Saks 8
CLASS 4A
First round
Cherokee County 4, Westminster Christian 2
Madison County 7, Etowah 4
White Plains 5, Madison Academy 2
North Jackson 6, Oneonta 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Madison County 16, Cherokee County 11
White Plains vs. North Jackson, 5 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Westminster Christian vs. Etowah, 5 p.m.
Madison Academy vs. Oneonta, 5 p.m.
CLASS 6A
First round
Chelsea 2, Pell City 1
Fort Payne 17, Shades Valley 1
Springville 11, Mountain Brook 1
Scottsboro 18, Huffman 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Fort Payne 6, Chelsea 5
Springville 7, Scottsboro 4
Consolation Bracket
Pell City 5, Shades Valley 1
Mountain Brook 16, Huffman 1
NORTH REGIONAL at Florence
CLASS 3A
First round
Carbon Hill 9, Dsnville 2
Lauderdale County 14, JB Pennington 0
Oakman 6, East Lawrence 0
Elkmont 13, Holly Pond 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Danville vs. J.B. Pennington, 3 p.m.
Oakman 4, Elkmont 2
Consolation Bracket
Carbon Hill vs. Lauderdale County, 5 p.m.
East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7
CLASS 4A
First round
Curry 13, Priceville 3
Deshler 2, Haleyville 1
West Morgan 16, Good Hope 1
Brooks 5, Hamilton 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Curry 3, Deshler 0
West Morgan vs. Brooks, 5 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Haleyville 14, Priceville 0
Good Hope vs. Hamilton, 5 p.m.
CLASS 6A
First round
Cullman 17, Jasper 12
Mortimer Jordan 4, Hazel Green 3
Hartselle 19, Minor 0
Athens 1, Gardendale 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Mortimer Jordan 11, Cullman 7
Athens 2, Hartselle 1
Consolation Bracket
Hazel Green 13, Jasper 1
Gardendale 24, Minor 0